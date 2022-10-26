search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsButch Harmon makes bold Rickie Fowler prediction

Golf News

Butch Harmon makes bold Rickie Fowler prediction

By Jamie Hall19 October, 2022
Rickie Fowler Butch Harmon PGA Tour Tour News
Rickie Fowler Butch Harmon

Butch Harmon claimed Rickie Fowler still has his best years ahead of him – despite the crippling loss of form which has blighted recent seasons.

Fowler has begun working with Harmon again and appears to be reaping the rewards, finishing in the top ten twice in three starts this year.

He came agonisingly close to a win at the ZOZO Championship last week, losing out to Keegan Bradley.

It marks a stark contrast to the last two years, when the former world No.4 finished 134th and 133rd in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Discussing the 33-year-old's return to form on SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, Harmon admitted Fowler hit “rock bottom”.

• Cricket star suffers bizarre golf injury

• PGA Tour to announce more elevated events

“Everybody goes through periods,” he said.

“Even the great Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods went through periods where they go a whole year maybe only winning one time and things weren’t right.

“In Rickie’s case, he kind of hit rock bottom, and when you hit rock bottom - it’s much easier to work with someone when they’re on the way down because they’re still experimenting and trying stuff.

“When you get down to where Rickie was – he was a perennial top-ten in the world and he fell all the way below 150th in the world.

“He had to make some changes and he knew he had to make them. It was easy for me because I'd worked with him before to help him make those changes.

"There are really good things in Rickie Fowler’s future that we are going to see.”

Harmon was then asked whether Fowler could surpass his previous achievements – including the form which saw him win five times on tour.

• How Scottie Scheffler could lose No.1 spot

• Sergio concedes Ryder Cup career is over

“Absolutely. There’s no doubt about it,” the legendary coach said.

“He won five times, he won the PLAYERS, he finished top-five in all four majors.

“I think there’s a lot more Rickie Fowler we can see. His mind’s in good shape, his body’s in good shape, we’ll get his nerves under control and things can only get better.

“Everybody is a Rickie Fowler fan. When Rickie Fowler plays good golf, the tour is in better condition I think.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - Butch Harmon

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow