Golf Saudi chief backtracks on "LIV majors" claim

The chief executive of Golf Saudi has walked back his "pledge" to create new majors specifically for LIV golfers, insisting that his comments were misrepresented.

Earlier this week, an article in the New Yorker quoted Majed al Sorour as saying that he would “celebrate” if LIV golfers were banned from participating in the Masters, US PGA, US Open and Open.

Sorour – a close associate of Yasir Al Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia which bankrolls the new tour - reportedly said: “For now, the majors are siding with the Tour, and I don’t know why.

“If the majors decide not to have our players play? I will create my own majors for my players."

However, in a statement issued this evening on social media, al Sorour has attempted to clarify those comments.

"I had a casual conversation with a New Yorker reporter at LIV's Boston event a few weeks ago, during which I expressed my frustration at the unfortunate blackballing of LIV Golf players by the PGA Tour," he wrote.



"When it comes to the majors, tournaments that stand alone and are independent of LIV, I have the utmost respect for the majors. The majors are about history, heritage, true competition and honour."



He added: "The story wrongfully expressed and misrepresented my views. The majors are indeed the best platform where golfers and other tour golfers can compete, despite the PGA Tour's suspension of our players.

"As a LIV Golf board member and managing director, I am here to accomplish our LIV golf investment chairman and the board's strategic direction by building a team, growing the game and defending player rights. That is my only interest."

It is not yet clear what status - if any - players competing on LIV will be afforded in the men's major championships next year. The first of those, The Masters, takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in April.