John Daly responds to Jonah Hill film rumours

John Daly has given his approval for Jonah Hill to play him in an upcoming biopic, claiming the star “wants it really bad”.

Reports in the US emerged last week claiming the Oscar nominee is set to play the two-time major winner.

Discussing the rumours in a video on the PGA Tour Champions Instagram page, Daly revealed he “loves” the Superbad and Wolf of Wall Street actor.

And he promised to take Hill to the driving range to share the secrets to his unique swing if the film is confirmed.

“We’re still working on it but hopefully soon we’ll get something done,” Daly said.

“Jonah Hill, he wants it really bad. And the way me and him have fluctuated with weight in our lives and no disrespect to him because I love him. I love him as an actor, I’m sure I’ll love him as a friend too if we get this done.

“He wants it bad and I’m sure he’d be great.

“I’m going to have to get him on the driving range and see how far he can take the club back and if he can do that, then he’s all set.”

According to Above the Line, the still-unnamed film "will examine the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the 'Bad Boy of Golf'”.

Hill earned Oscar nominations for his roles in Moneyball and the Wolf of Wall Street, and also starred in Don’t Look Up.

Daly, meanwhile, shot to prominence with an unlikely victory at the 1991 US PGA, following it up with a win at the 1995 Open at St Andrews.

However, his career was blighted by controversy both on and off the golf course.

