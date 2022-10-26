PGA Tour pro sounds off on DP World Tour, Horschel and more

PGA Tour pro Robert Garrigus took aim at the DP World Tour, Billy Horschel and more in an explosive podcast appearance.

In an interview with Ryan French on the Fire Pit Collective’s Grind podcast, Garrigus took aim at the European circuit over its treatment of golfers who have played on the LIV Golf series.

In particular he highlighted the perceived treatment of Adrian Otaegui, who won last week’s Andalucia Masters.

Discussing whether he felt the breakaway tour’s OWGR application should be decided by an independent board, the former PGA Tour winner claimed the DP World Tour is “soon to be cancelled”.

Pressed by French on his remarks, Garrigus – the first confirmed player to request a release to play LIV events, although he eventually did not feature - added: “I don’t know how they can survive to be quite honest. It’s going to be interesting to see how these people are going to fund that tour.

“They’re letting the LIV guys play and they’re trying to take a stance, like ‘oh, we’re not going to say this guy’s name’, but the dude that just won [Otaegui] played the first three events on LIV and they were f*****g him the first three days when he was breaking scoring records and they weren’t even saying anything about him. Finally he won and they had to say something because it was his home country – they're being so petty about this which is just bulls**t.

“It’s not their fight. This is a PGA Tour player, DP World Tour guys – this is our deal and they’re making it about them, not us, and it’s really frustrating because there’s no reason the LIV guys shouldn’t be getting that publicity. There’s no reason why the DP World Tour guys who’ve played on LIV shouldn’t be getting that publicity because to be quite honest there’s only a couple of guys out here who have taken a stance like they actually care.”

Garrigus then turned his fire on fellow PGA Tour pro Horschel, who has vehemently criticised LIV players in recent months.

“The d*******g Billy Horschel – he won’t shut the f**k up and I can’t stand it. Even Rory’s taken a step back and Rahm’s taken a step back because they’ve realised it’s not a fight you can win.

“I can’t stand guys getting on TV and interviews saying all this s**t about the LIV guys, but when they get on the driving range they ain’t going to say s**t to them. Nobody’s getting in a fight on the driving range except Grayson Murray.”

At that point, Garrigus was asked about the feeling towards PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who earlier this year announced sweeping changes in a move widely seen as a direct response to LIV.

“It’s a mixed bag. Every single guy I've talked to has said he’s probably going to be gone in the next year or two.

“He’s a really nice guy but he’s not a very good wartime president. He wasn’t prepared for this, we all know it and he knows it.

“All of a sudden they find millions of dollars from nowhere and say it’s what they planned on doing. They were forced to throw money in the hat because their players were going to LIV.

“Now they’re trying to hide the fact they’ve known about this for years. The Saudis are putting up billions and now the PGA Tour has got to put up a bit too.

“I don’t think [Monahan] needs to be fired but I think there needs to be someone in there that might have some balls and that’s not apparent right now. He has to be so political and he has to tiptoe around every situation in a businesslike manner.

“I don’t think it was him per se. The team around him are a bunch of f*****g goobers and it’s unfortunate. The people around him didn’t prepare him. It’s not really his job to fight the fires. It’s really frustrating those people didn’t prepare their ‘king’ for what was coming.”