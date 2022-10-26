PGA Tour sues LIV Golf backers

The legal wrangling over LIV Golf has taken another twist after the PGA Tour sued the upstart league’s wealthy backers.

According to ESPN, the tour filed a federal lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund and its governor, Yasir Al Rumayyan.

PGA Tour lawyers are reportedly attempting to obtain a motion to compel which would require Al Rumayyan to be deposed in another suit between the tour and LIV.

It would also require the PIF, which is thought to be worth more than $600billion and also funds Premier League side Newcastle United, to allow the tour access to various documents.

Attorneys have submitted 50 exhibits alongside the motion, which was filed under seal in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

LIV and several of its players previously sued the tour, alleging anticompetitive behaviour. Dozens of players – including Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein, the three who remain attached to the legal action - have been suspended by the circuit after joining LIV earlier this year.

However, tour officials launched a countersuit in September, claiming the Saudi-bankrolled league had interfered with player contracts.

An investigation by the US Department of Justice is under way into the allegations against the PGA Tour, which it denies.

A trial in the lawsuit brought by LIV is not expected to be held until 2024.