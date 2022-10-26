search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour sues LIV Golf backers

Golf News

PGA Tour sues LIV Golf backers

By Jamie Hall21 October, 2022
LIV Golf PGA Tour Yasir Al Rumayyan
Yasir Al Rumayyan Liv Golf

The legal wrangling over LIV Golf has taken another twist after the PGA Tour sued the upstart league’s wealthy backers.

According to ESPN, the tour filed a federal lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund and its governor, Yasir Al Rumayyan.

PGA Tour lawyers are reportedly attempting to obtain a motion to compel which would require Al Rumayyan to be deposed in another suit between the tour and LIV.

• Huge increase in golf participation

• LIV Golf planning documentary series

It would also require the PIF, which is thought to be worth more than $600billion and also funds Premier League side Newcastle United, to allow the tour access to various documents.

Attorneys have submitted 50 exhibits alongside the motion, which was filed under seal in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

LIV and several of its players previously sued the tour, alleging anticompetitive behaviour. Dozens of players – including Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein, the three who remain attached to the legal action - have been suspended by the circuit after joining LIV earlier this year.

However, tour officials launched a countersuit in September, claiming the Saudi-bankrolled league had interfered with player contracts.

• Scots-based pro on "whirlwind" career change

• Golf Saudi chief rows back LIV majors claim

An investigation by the US Department of Justice is under way into the allegations against the PGA Tour, which it denies.

A trial in the lawsuit brought by LIV is not expected to be held until 2024.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow