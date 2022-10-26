Kings of Leon drummer calls out “bucket list” golf club for tattoo policy

Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill took aim at a “bucket list” golf club after he was asked to cover up his tattoos.

The 43-year-old, who is currently touring Australia, claimed he was asked to cover up his body art before entering the Sydney venue.

"A Sydney bucket list golf course for me just went on the f**k it list,” he tweeted.

• Anthony Kim "discussed LIV" with PGA Tour



• Will Zalatoris makes Tiger Woods plea



“I was told I would have to cover up my tattoos due to a 'no tattoo policy'.

“Welcome to the 1950s and a hell of a way to grow the game.”

Followill did not name the club in question, but Royal Sydney – which has a rule requiring “prominent tattoos” to be hidden - released a statement saying the incident had taken place elsewhere as it is currently closed.

A Sydney bucket list golf course for me just went on the fuck it list. I was told I would have to cover up my tattoos due to a “no tattoo policy” Welcome to the 1950’s and a hell of a way to grow the game. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) October 24, 2022

Fans were quick to back the star, describing the rule as “antiquated”.

Others, however, saw the funny side – including Followill’s brother and bandmate Jared, who asked if he could have the tee time instead.

Aussie pro Travis Smyth, meanwhile, invited the band for a game at his home course, St Michaels.

• Rory savours "wild" world No.1 return

• Chris MacLean rues EuroPro heartbreak



Followill himself shared his amusement, inviting club officials to a gig - but warning they would "have to show a fresh tattoo" to get in.

Kings of Leon are on tour Down Under and are due to arrive in Sydney at the weekend following a gig in Victoria.

Pure blood checking in here. Can I have your tee time? — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) October 24, 2022

I will invite them to our show but they will have to show a fresh tattoo to get in. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) October 24, 2022

Come play my home course St michaels. No doubt right next door too the place that just knocked you back. — Travis Smyth (@travsmythg) October 25, 2022