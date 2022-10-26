search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsKings of Leon drummer calls out “bucket list” golf club for tattoo policy

Golf News

Kings of Leon drummer calls out “bucket list” golf club for tattoo policy

By Jamie Hall25 October, 2022
Kings of Leon Nathan Followill Golf etiquette
Nathan Followill

Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill took aim at a “bucket list” golf club after he was asked to cover up his tattoos.

The 43-year-old, who is currently touring Australia, claimed he was asked to cover up his body art before entering the Sydney venue.

"A Sydney bucket list golf course for me just went on the f**k it list,” he tweeted.

• Anthony Kim "discussed LIV" with PGA Tour

• Will Zalatoris makes Tiger Woods plea

“I was told I would have to cover up my tattoos due to a 'no tattoo policy'.

“Welcome to the 1950s and a hell of a way to grow the game.”

Followill did not name the club in question, but Royal Sydney – which has a rule requiring “prominent tattoos” to be hidden - released a statement saying the incident had taken place elsewhere as it is currently closed.

Fans were quick to back the star, describing the rule as “antiquated”.

Others, however, saw the funny side – including Followill’s brother and bandmate Jared, who asked if he could have the tee time instead.

Aussie pro Travis Smyth, meanwhile, invited the band for a game at his home course, St Michaels.

• Rory savours "wild" world No.1 return

• Chris MacLean rues EuroPro heartbreak

Followill himself shared his amusement, inviting club officials to a gig - but warning they would "have to show a fresh tattoo" to get in.

Kings of Leon are on tour Down Under and are due to arrive in Sydney at the weekend following a gig in Victoria.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow