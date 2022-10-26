search
Anthony Kim "discussed LIV Golf" with PGA Tour

Golf News

Anthony Kim “discussed LIV Golf” with PGA Tour

By Jamie Hall24 October, 2022
Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour bosses despite not playing competitive golf for more than a decade, new court documents have revealed.

As reported by SI’s Alex Miceli, the 37-year-old – who has not featured on the tour since suffering injury problems – is one of 179 individuals or organisations who have held discussions relating to LIV since September 2019.

• Will Zalatoris makes Tiger Woods plea

• Rory savours "wild" world No.1 return

The details were released as a result of an interrogatory – a written question - submitted by LIV to help its case further down the line and comes after a judge ruled earlier this month that the PGA Tour must release a full list of individuals and bodies it had discussed the matter with.

Bosses at the Saudi-backed circuit believe they have evidence of the PGA Tour working against it. It claims former world No.1 Jason Day was asked to encourage car manufacturer Lexus not to work with a breakaway league or its players.

It also insists there were many more entities, including sponsors and broadcasters, than the 179 the tour has claimed.

Tour officials claim players are independent contractors and so are not authorised to speak on its behalf, instead arguing those discussing LIV are doing so in their own capacity.

• Chris MacLean rues EuroPro heartbreak

• PGA Tour sues PIF over LIV Golf

Despite the tour’s stance, however, Kim appears on the list. His last competitive appearance came in 2012, after which he suffered severe injury problems. It has been speculated he has not made a comeback as he received a multi-million dollar payout in the event of a career-ending injury.

Also listed are a host of other players, including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, as well as a number of stars who have since gone on to join LIV.

