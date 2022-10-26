Lifeline for bid to bring Ryder Cup to Bolton

Bolton’s bid to host the Ryder Cup has been handed a lifeline after a public inquiry found plans should not have been rejected.

The proposals to revitalise the Hulton Park Estate and turn it into a possible venue for the 2031 tournament appeared to have been killed off after councillors threw out the planned development earlier this year.

However, earlier this month the case went to a public inquiry – and independent planning inspector Dominic Young has sided with developer Peel L&P.

The inquiry received a wide range of support from bodies including the University of Bolton, Bolton Wanderers FC and members of the community.

“We put forward a robust and compelling case at the Public Inquiry and are pleased that the Inspector has recognised the long-term benefits a revitalised Hulton Park will bring to the economy of Bolton and the north-west,” said Richard Knight, the firm’s director of planning strategy.

“This demonstrates that our plans in the best interests of Bolton and local people and now is the time for Bolton to get behind the bid and support the development coming to the town to help secure a prosperous and exciting future for Bolton. We will continue to promote the unique offer Bolton and Hulton Park provides and looks forward to the continued support it has had to date.”

Peel L&P urged the community to support the bid in order to prevent a “lost opportunity for future generations”.

It marks the second time the Planning Inspectorate has backed the plans after it gave the green light to a previous planning application two years ago.

It said “very significant improvements” had been made to the original development, which could inject around £250million into the local economy and create 1,000 jobs.

“We know that many people are genuinely excited about the prospects of one of the world’s greatest sporting events coming to Bolton, bringing many jobs, opportunities and international profile to the town,” Knight added.

“Our plans will also help to raise the bar for modern and sustainable championship golf developments. We will continue to develop these ideas and progress discussions with our partners. We will keep people updated and make further announcements in due course.”

