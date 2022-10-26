Team Daly to defend PNC Championship

John Daly, and his son, John Daly II, will return to defend their PNC Championship title in Orlando in December.

The 1995 Open Champion will once again team up with his son, John Daly II, to defend their title in the popular event. Last year, the pair pipped Tiger and Charlie Woods by two shots to the title.

Daly II, who is 19-years-old, has already attracted plenty of attention as a promising college golfer.

This year, they'll be joined by debutants in the event, Team Spieth.

Jordan will be playing alongside his father, Shawn, and had this to say on the upcoming event.

“My dad and I are really excited to play in the PNC Championship for the first time.

"We have been wanting to be a part of it for some time, and this year the schedules aligned. I’m sure leading up to it we will have quite the back and forth, but even though we are taking it seriously it’s really going to be a lot of fun to have him out there.”

Bernhard Langer, who has won the event three times, will be in the field with his son Jason, after missing last year through injury.

Lee Trevino, 82-years-old, who has played in every PNC Championship, will also be playing, alongside his son, Daniel.

The PNC Championship is open to major champions and Players Championship winners, and will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from December 15 to December 18.