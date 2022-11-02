Sergio Garcia finally lifts lid on Wentworth WD

LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia finally came clean on his controversial BMW PGA Championship withdrawal, claiming he walked out of Wentworth because of the way he was being treated.

The 2017 Masters champion, who joined the Saudi-funded circuit earlier this year, claimed comments made by Billy Horschel and DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley left him feeling unwelcome in an interview with Tom Kershaw of the Times.

Horschel branded LIV players “hypocrites” in a fiery press conference.

Garcia, meanwhile, pulled out after an opening-round 76 and was pictured hours later at a college football match in Texas. He has since reportedly been fined for failing to provide a valid reason for withdrawing.

The Spaniard was derided for denying first reserve Alfredo Garcia-Heredia – who continues to fight for his tour card – a place in the field.

"It's quite simple,” he told the Times.

“I didn't enjoy the way we were getting treated, not only myself, and for me mentally it was tough to be there and focus after giving more than half my life to the Tour.

"I was playing great and excited to get there and get some Ryder Cup points and everything, but already on Thursday morning after Pelley's and Horschel's press conferences, I wasn't right. I felt like there was really not much for me to do there; I couldn't concentrate."

Garcia, who remains Europe’s all-time top points-scorer at the Ryder Cup, also dismissed claims of a locker-room rant at the BMW International Open earlier this year.

It came shortly after he was fined £100,000 for taking part in LIV’s inaugural event, and was reportedly witnessed by Robert MacIntyre.

However, Garcia insisted the tirade – which was reported to be the catalyst for MacIntyre tweeting about “losing respect for someone you’ve looked up to” - never happened.

"I don't even know what they're talking about,” Garcia said.

“I obviously was sad to see where things were going [with the sanctions], but some guys, apparently Robert MacIntyre and I don't know who else, are saying I lost it and started shouting. I don't recall that.

"I might have said I hate where this is going because I feel like I'm more emotionally involved, but I think everyone took the opportunity to make a big deal out of something that wasn't."