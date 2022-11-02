search
HomeGolf NewsHenrik Stenson "will take lie detector test” over LIV Golf claims

Golf News

Henrik Stenson "will take lie detector test” over LIV Golf claims

By Jamie Hall27 October, 2022
Henrik Stenson LIV Golf Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson Liv Golf Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson insisted he did not use his position as Ryder Cup captain to get a better offer from LIV Golf – and is willing to take a lie detector test to prove it.

In an interview with Riath Al-Samarrai of Mail+, he refuted claims he had only taken the job to get an improved deal from the league/

The Swede was appointed to lead Europe earlier this year but lasted just a few months before being stripped of the role when he signed for the Saudi-backed series.

When he was named captain, he claimed he had signed a contract declaring he would not join the rebel tour while in the job.

Since moving to LIV in the summer suggestions have been made that the 46-year-old used his position as captain to get a better financial deal from the tour’s wealthy backers.

But ahead of this week’s season finale in Miami, he has now claimed that is untrue.

"I can give you a 100 per cent honest answer that it was never the case,” he said.

“I would be willing to take a lie detector test on that.

"I am happy with where I am at. I thought that through in more than one afternoon. I managed to get a win straight out of the box and I am looking forward to next year. I am enjoying being with the guys on this tour.

"We are playing together, travelling together and it has a different vibe to regular life on tour that I did for many years. That was great, but I enjoy this.

"I am getting the off season I have wanted for 17 years. I am looking forward to that, getting strong and healthy in the gym and getting ready for the new season in February."

After being stripped of the captaincy, Stenson was replaced by former team-mate Luke Donald.

