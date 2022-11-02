search
Want to work at the Masters? This is how...

Golf News

Want to work at the Masters? This is how...

By Jamie Hall27 October, 2022
The Masters Augusta National The majors
How To Work At The Masters

If you’ve ever wanted to work at the Masters, you’re in luck – because the first major of the year is now recruiting.

Tournament officials are on the hunt for staff to work at next year’s tournament in areas such as concessions, hospitality and merchandise.

Not your thing? There are also jobs going in security.

The only requirements, according to the Augusta National members, are that applicants are aged 16 or over on March 22 next year and are available to work every day of the tournament, from the Women’s Amateur on April 1 through to the final day on April 9.

Announcing the roles, the tournament’s website states: “At the Masters Tournament, we are committed to unparalleled service, attention to detail and continuous improvement to provide our patrons an unforgettable experience at Augusta National Golf Club.

“Each year, we search for dedicated individuals to join our team and help us deliver this standard of excellence.

“We hire thousands of Tournament employees to fill roles across our Concessions, Hospitality, Merchandise and Security operations.”

There aren’t any details yet of the pay involved, but you’ll probably at least get a pimento cheese sandwich or two.

And given how notoriously hard it is to get your hands on tickets, this might just be your best chance of making it to Augusta.

Visit jobs.masters.com for more details.

Golf News

Stephen Gallacher and Robert MacIntyre call for grassroots golf support
PGA Tour responds to Bubba Watson claims
Tiger Woods hole-in-one ball set for auction
Infinitum prepares for DP World Tour qualifying finale
Robert MacIntyre reveals plan for charity foundation

