Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Inside Jordan Spieth's $7.1 MILLION Dallas mansion

The Stretch

Inside Jordan Spieth's $7.1 MILLION Dallas mansion

By bunkered.co.uk10 February, 2023
Jordan Spieth PGA Tour houses
Jordan Spieth House Main

When you're a three-time major champ with over $50m in PGA Tour career earnings and the backing of a string of lucrative sponsors, it stands to reason you're going to live somewhere nice.

Jordan Spieth lives somewhere VERY nice.

The former world No.1 has a stunning pad in his hometown of Dallas, Texas, where he lives with wife Annie and their baby boy Sammy. 

It is, as you would expect, every bit as classy as the man whose name is on the deeds. 

Want to see more? Hit the NEXT button below to take the tour...

