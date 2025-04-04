Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of the most entertaining players to watch on the PGA Tour, but who is Jordan Spieth’s caddie?

Jordan Spieth’s caddie is Michael Greller.

Greller is another highly popular figure on tour and the pair featured prominently in the first season of the popular Netflix golf docu-series, Full Swing.

They teamed up in 2011 and have since won three major championships.

Before getting under the strap for Spieth, the caddie was a middle school maths teacher, and worked part-time as a caddie to earn extra cash.

He initially worked for Spieth on a temporary basis, expecting to go back to teaching. However, that all changed when Spieth claimed his first PGA Tour win, the 2013 John Deere Classic.

Who is Jordan Spieth’s caddie Michael Greller?

Born in Michigan in 1978, Jordan Spieth’s caddie Michael Greller graduated from George Fox’s university in 2003 as a Master of Arts in Teaching.

He was preparing to take a year-long break from teaching in 2012, when Jordan Spieth’s father, Shawn, asked if he would caddie full-time for his son.

Greller is married to his wife Ellie, and she pushed him to take on the opportunity to caddie for Spieth.

“I had an incredible teaching job but was ready to try something different,” Greller explained to George Fox University.

“My wife Ellie encouraged me to go for it. We were watching the Masters when she said, ‘If Jordan is winning the Masters in ten years, are you going to be asking yourself why you didn’t pursue it?’ She’s right. I would have been kicking myself.”

Meanwhile, Greller has a son called John and a daughter, Jane.

Back on the golf course, and Greller is regarded as one of the best caddies in the professional game, as backed up by his CV.

He is often seen engaging in conversations with Spieth and, despite his player not always agreeing, Greller will often help Spieth to hit the right shot.

Spieth is still chasing the career grand slam with Michael Greller, in what is one of the most compelling player-caddie relationships in the game.

He won the Masters and the US Open in 2015, as well as the Open Championship in 2017.

For Greller, it was an indifferent start to 2025, caddying for a new player and one of Spieth’s US teammates – Max Homa.

The American’s caddie, Joe Greiner, was unable to make the trip to Hawaii for The Sentry, so Greller stepped in to partner up with Homa.

According to the PGA Tour, it’s only a temporary move that would last a couple of weeks.