search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf dealt world golf rankings blow

Golf News

LIV Golf dealt world golf rankings blow

By Michael McEwan06 October, 2022
LIV Golf Mena Tour OWGR World Rankings Tour News
Liv Golf 911

Players competing in this week's LIV Golf event in Bangkok will NOT receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, despite the Saudi-funded start-up forming a new "strategic alliance" with the MENA Tour.

In a statement, the OWGR confirmed that it received a communication from the MENA Tour on October 5, 2022, which outlined "significant changes to the MENA Tour’s membership structure" along with "an outline of the initial series of tournaments in the 2022/23 MENA Tour season".

The first two tournaments in this series were this week's LIV Golf event in Bangkok and next week's tournament in Saudi Arabia.

This confirms a report in The Telegraph which revealed details of LIV's intention to use the Middle East and North Africa developmental circuit to circumnavigate its world rankings points issue.

The OWGR confirmed that the changes to the MENA Tour would now be more closely scrutinised but not in time for players to earn points this week.

The statement added: "Only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour’s new 'Limited Field Tournaments', defined by the MENA Tour in its Regulations as 'any MENA Tour-approved tournament, which comprises of a player field of less than 80 players'.

"Regular official MENA Tour events conducted over 54 or 72 holes with a cut after 36 holes, and its Tour Championship, typically conducted over 54 holes with no cut, remain eligible for inclusion in the OWGR."

LIV Golf Bangkok gets under way at Stonehill golf course in the Pathum Thani province tomorrow before the action shifts to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah next week.

The new circuit's debut season concludes with the Team Championship at Trump National Doral Miami from October 28-30.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Mena Tour

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - World Rankings

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell vents frustration at OWGR
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine after Wentworth WD
Saudi activist urges LPGA to resist LIV approach
Hideki Matsuyama breaks silence on LIV rumours
Euan Walker targeting DP World Tour after maiden win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
How to hit a fade
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
See all videos right arrow