Man's body recovered from golf course lake

A man has died in a lake at Templepatrick golf course in Northern Ireland.



The body of an unidentified male, believed to be in his 50s, was pulled from the water on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood he was one of two men who had been diving to retrieve golf balls from the lake. Emergency services were called when only one of the men surfaced.



Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended the scene of what a local councillor later told the BBC was "an absolute tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the man's family,” said Paul Michael. “It is a tragic situation. Not one we have ever heard before,” he said.



“The community is in total shock. This is such a peaceful and tranquil part of the world and people just cannot believe it.”

The golf course at Templepatrick is situated on 220 acres of beautiful park and woodland on the Castle Upton Estate and was designed by David Jones in collaboration with former Ryder Cup player David Feherty.