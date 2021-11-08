search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTickets for first bunkered LIVE in England go on-sale

Golf News

Tickets for first bunkered LIVE in England go on-sale

By bunkered.co.uk25 October, 2021
bunkered Live Golf Show NEC Golf in England Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Bunkered Live New Pic

Tickets for the very first staging of bunkered LIVE in England are on-sale now!

Golf fans around the country will be excited at the prospect of Europe’s largest consumer golf show coming to Birmingham’s NEC from February 18-20, 2022. It’s an event that promises to attract golfers of all ages and abilities.

Tickets to the event are priced at £16 per person with organisers anticipating 10,000 golf fans will snap up the first batch of tickets quickly.

Early ticket purchasers will also be able to take advantage of a sensational pre-book ticket offer. Visitors who pre-book their tickets in advance to bunkered LIVE will receive three amazing offers, including:

• Three free rounds of golf from a selection of over 20 fabulous golf courses;

• A £25 discount voucher to spend on bunkered Golf Breaks, the sister golf tour operator of bunkered LIVE;

• A £25 money off voucher to spend with Golf Gear Direct at their show superstore.

Paul Grant, managing director of event organisers PSP Media Group, said, “The bunkered name is synonymous with golf across the UK as underlined by the size of our online audience for our golf content.

“Whether a low handicapper or just a fan of the sport, there are a range of attractions and activities for everyone to participate in, including families at bunkered LIVE.

"We’re delighted to stage bunkered LIVE in Birmingham at the NEC for the first time and look forward to welcoming thousands to the show in February to meet with all the biggest brands in golf, some star names and much, much more.

“Our exceptional pre-book ticket offer ensures a great value offering for visitors, including free tickets for under 16’s. The show experience we have lined up will ensure this is the biggest and best staging of a golf event in the UK to date.”

Fans eager to get to the front of the queue can register now for first access to tickets for bunkered LIVE at bunkeredlive.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - bunkered Live

Related Articles - Golf in England

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
play button
One of the most talented golfers I've ever played with
connor graham
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Report: Rory McIlroy splits with Pete Cowen
The irrefutable joy of playing golf alone
Ryo Ishikawa facing disciplinary action for breaking COVID quarantine
Four Scottish events included on 2022 DP World Tour schedule
European Tour to rebrand and become the DP World Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow