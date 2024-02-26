Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

From nightclub bouncer to PGA Tour winner.

That’s the new reality for 29-year-old Jake Knapp, who has won the Mexico Open on just his ninth start on the US circuit.

The American was four shots clear heading into the final round, but had his lead wiped out on a nervous front nine.

But Knapp found some form coming home, finishing with a final round 71 to oust Finland’s Sami Valimaki by two shots.

“Didn’t necessarily have my best stuff today, that’s for sure,” Knapp said. “Knew it was nerve-wracking, knew it was going to be tough.

“It would have been nice to hit driver better and hit it a little bit better, but was super pumped on how I played in the finishing stretch.”

Just three years ago, Knapp missed out on a tour card and worked in security at a nightclub to pay the bills.

“They needed a security guy and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m big enough, but I can stand there and look tough’,” he joked.

Knapp’s life-changing victory earns him a spot at the The Players, The Masters, PGA Championship and the five remaining PGA Tour Signature Events this season. Meanwhile, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre secured his best PGA Tour finish yet, finishing in a tie for sixth. Here’s the full prize money payout from the Mexico Open… Mexico Open 2024 prize money payout in full

Winner. Jake Knapp: $1,458,000 2. Sami Valimaki: $882,900 T3. Stephan Jaeger, C.T. Pan, Justin Lower: $429,300 T6. Patrick Rodgers, Robert MacIntyre: $283,500 T8. Carson Young, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak, Erik van Rooyen, Chan Kim: $220,725 T13. Maverick McNealy, Tony Finau, Alvaro Ortiz, Brandon Wu, Ben Silverman, Henrik Norlander: $145,125 T19. Aaron Rai, Greyson Sigg, Martin Trainer, Jorge Campillo, Keith Mitchell: $99,549 T24. Dylan Wu, Nico Echavarria, Aaron Baddeley, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody, Stuart Macdonald, Chesson Hadley, Cameron Champ, Davis Thompson: $61,695 T33. Harry Hall, James Hahn, Chad Ramey, Emiliano Grillo, Matt Wallace: $44,145 T38. Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat, Hayden Springer, Ryan McCormick, Jimmy Stanger, Kevin Dougherty, Wilson Furr, Joseph Bramlett: $32,805 T46. Santiago de la Fuente (a), Thorbjorn Olesen: $25,515 T48. Ryo Hisatsune, Cristobal Del Solar, Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard: $21,303 T52. Nicolai Hojgaard, Austin Smotherman, Padraig Harrington, Viktor Perez, Carl Yuan, Ryan Palmer: $19,197 T58. Erik Barnes, Troy Merritt: $18,468 T60. Trace Crowe, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas, Garrick Higgo, Robby Shelton: $17,901 65. MJ Daffue: $17,415