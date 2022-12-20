Owner of legendary PGA Tour venue hints at LIV Golf announcement

The owner of legendary PGA Tour venue The Greenbrier said a “big announcement” is imminent amid rumours the club will partner with LIV Golf.

Jim Justice, who is also West Virginia’s State Governer, said officials at the venue had been in “negotiations” over a “big event”.

However, he said confirmation would only come from LIV bosses.

“I think that is their choice. And we should respect their choice,” Justice said.

“From that standpoint, I’m not at privilege to announce anything. But I think from the standpoint of the LIV Golf tour, when they decide they want to make their announcements we should be respectful of that.”

It is not yet known when an official announcement will come from LIV. However, chiefs at the Saudi-backed circuit previously said they wanted to have their 2023 schedule and roster finalised by the turn of the year.

The Greenbrier would not be the first former PGA Tour venue to make the switch to LIV. Last month the breakaway tour announced the capture of El Camaleon at Mayakoba, which just weeks previously had hosted the World Wide Technology Championship on the PGA Tour.

At the same time it announced the capture of legendary DP World Tour and Ryder Cup venue Valderrama.

The Blue Monster course at Doral, owned by former US President Donald Trump, has already featured on the tour and hosted LIV’s season-ending team championship.