It’s almost impossible to think of Turnberry without thinking of its iconic lighthouse.

Designed by David and Thomas Stevenson, the famous structure – which stands adjacent to the ninth green and tenth tee of the Ailsa Course – dates back to the early 1870s and was built at a cost of roughly £6,500… just over £800,000 in today’s money.

Owned and operated by the Northern Lighthouse Board, the building was leased to the Trump Organisation in 2015 following its purchase of the Turnberry resort. It was subsequently renovated to create a new halfway house for golfers playing the Ailsa as well as a luxurious accommodation option for those who fancy a stay with a difference.

We decided to take the tour to see what awaits within this stunning structure…

The main living quarters in the lighthouse are located on the lower level and, like pretty much everything else, it has been largely built from new. Only the staircase and bannister are original.

Renowned interior designer Mary Fox Linton sourced all of the items, deciding on a subtle, nautical theme throughout. Guests can enjoy relaxing in front of the 60-inch Samsung curved TV screen, whilst sipping a very rare, very new wine from a vineyard owned by Eric Trump, son of the resort’s owner and US president Donald Trump.

The Halfway House terrace is a perfect place to relax mid-round on a sunny day. Incidentally, the lighthouse itself is still fully operational. Despite having been uninhabited since the 1980s, the light itself still functions and is powered by solar panels.

The Halfway House takes up the back lower portion of the lighthouse. Tastefully furnished with leather seats and with floor-to-ceiling windows, it offers stunning views out across the sea towards Ailsa Craig, Arran and beyond.

Golfers are welcome to stop here and have a bite to eat or something to drink before resuming their round. An egg-timer at the counter is set to ten minutes to ensure that that there are no unnecessary hold-ups on the course.

The Presidential Suite is the more senior of the two bedrooms in the lighthouse, both of which are located in the upstairs part of it. Matching the bedrooms in the main hotel, it is tastefully furnished in rich mahogany and gold leaf, complemented by locally sourced fabrics and furnishings.

Fun fact: the lighthouse dates to 1873 and was built by family members of Robert Louis Stevenson. Consequently, plans are now afoot to source early editions of some of his most famous works – Kidnapped, Treasure Island and the like – for guests of the lighthouse to enjoy.

The Presidential Suite’s terrace sits directly above the Halfway House and enjoys the same spectacular view. Of course, such luxury doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting from £3,500 per night.

Whilst slightly smaller and offering a golf course rather than sea view, the second suite is furnished in the same style as the Presidential Suite.

Both en suite bathrooms, meanwhile, feature stunning free-standing baths, where you can soak and gaze out of the window at the waves crashing onto the rocks below.

