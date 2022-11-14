Robert MacIntyre reveals plan for charity foundation

Robert MacIntyre has revealed he plans to set up a charitable foundation in his home town of Oban.

The 26-year-old, who is currently Scotland’s top-ranked male professional golfer, wants to improve the prospects for other young people from the west coast town.

MacIntyre said he had been inspired by fellow Scot Stephen Gallacher, who through his foundation has opened a centre of excellence at Kingsfield Golf Centre near Linlithgow.

However, unlike the former Ryder Cup star, MacIntyre does not plan to focus solely on golf.

Instead he wants to offer a broad range of opportunities across sport and music to help young people reach their full potential.

“It probably will happen in the future,” MacIntyre said.

“Down the line I want to do something foundation-wise.

“I’m from a small community and there isn’t a lot of opportunity for us. It’s a working-class town and any sport, any musical instruments – I want to give people the opportunity. It’s not just golf.

“I played the chanter when I was younger but there was no time. I’m still full of hot air!

“When I was growing up we had a lot of good footballers my age but we couldn’t finance the travel. It’s sad to say but it’s the way it is anywhere in Scotland.”