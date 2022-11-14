search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRobert MacIntyre reveals plan for charity foundation

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre reveals plan for charity foundation

By Jamie Hall04 November, 2022
Robert MacIntyre Stephen Gallacher Stephen Gallacher Foundation Golf In Scotland
Robert Mac Intyre Charity Foundation

Robert MacIntyre has revealed he plans to set up a charitable foundation in his home town of Oban.

The 26-year-old, who is currently Scotland’s top-ranked male professional golfer, wants to improve the prospects for other young people from the west coast town.

MacIntyre said he had been inspired by fellow Scot Stephen Gallacher, who through his foundation has opened a centre of excellence at Kingsfield Golf Centre near Linlithgow.

• Stephen Gallacher opens state-of-the-art centre

• DP World Tour announces record prize fund

However, unlike the former Ryder Cup star, MacIntyre does not plan to focus solely on golf.

Instead he wants to offer a broad range of opportunities across sport and music to help young people reach their full potential.

“It probably will happen in the future,” MacIntyre said.

“Down the line I want to do something foundation-wise.

“I’m from a small community and there isn’t a lot of opportunity for us. It’s a working-class town and any sport, any musical instruments – I want to give people the opportunity. It’s not just golf.

• Tiger Woods to lead all-star exhibition

• Greg Norman plots 7 LIV Golf signings

“I played the chanter when I was younger but there was no time. I’m still full of hot air!

“When I was growing up we had a lot of good footballers my age but we couldn’t finance the travel. It’s sad to say but it’s the way it is anywhere in Scotland.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Stephen Gallacher

Related Articles - Stephen Gallacher Foundation

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"All the same": PGA Tour pro slams fan's comments
LPGA star barred from USA over COVID status
LIV Golf confirms “multi-year” Australia deal
Has Sergio Garcia just confirmed the next LIV signing?
Pat Perez blasts Tiger Woods over LIV remarks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow