Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia text rant

Golf News

Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia text rant

By Jamie Hall05 December, 2022
Rory McIlroy Sergio Garcia LIV Golf
Rory Mc Ilroy Sergio Garcia Liv Golf

Rory McIlroy revealed Sergio Garcia told him to “shut up about LIV” during a feisty text message exchange.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, McIlroy opened up on the conversation, which he claimed took place during the US Open.

Garcia was one of the first high-profile defectors to LIV earlier this year, while the world No.1 has championed the PGA Tour and spoken out against the rebel circuit on several occasions.

• Rory McIlroy reveals origin of Greg Norman beef

• LIV Golf: Top stars' rankings... then and now!

According to McIlroy, Garcia got in touch on Friday of the US Open at The Country Club days after the Canadian Open, when he took a swipe at LIV CEO Greg Norman.

“He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah blah blah,” he said.

“I was pretty offended and sent him back a couple of daggers and that was it.”

The revelation marks the latest sign of the deterioration of the relationship between McIlroy and Garcia, who previously enjoyed a strong friendship. McIlroy was a groomsman at Garcia’s wedding in 2017, while the Spaniard also attended the Northern Irishman’s nuptials the same year.

• Golfer bit off playing partner's nose

• The best Christmas gifts for golfers

They have also enjoyed a successful Ryder Cup partnership, going unbeaten in four outings as a pair.

However, their relationship has soured since Garcia’s move to LIV, with the Spaniard criticising former Ryder Cup team-mates since making the switch.

He also reportedly angered fellow pros with a locker-room rant at the Porsche European Open and raged at a rules official at the Wells Fargo Championship shortly before leaving the PGA Tour.

• You can read the full interview with McIlroy here (subscription required).

