search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolfer “bit off man’s nose” in row over round

Golf News

Golfer “bit off man’s nose” in row over round

By Jamie Hall02 December, 2022
Mark Wells Bay St Louis amateur news
Golfer Bites Mans Nose

An argument over a round of golf led to a man biting the nose off his playing partner in a casino car park.

Police said 51-year-old Mark Wells “bit the nose off the victim” on Monday evening following a row over the round they had played earlier in the day, according to WXXV-TV.

Local police chief Toby Schwartz said the force responded to a complaint of a man with a “disfiguring facial injury”.

• Padraig Harrington fires OWGR warning

• Tiger Woods drops massive retirement hint

Despite officers being called to the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, the nose was not found. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in Gulfport.

“The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim,” Schwartz said.

Officers said Wells initially fled the scene in a Tesla before handing himself in. He could face up to seven years in prison if he is found guilty of the charge of felony mayhem.

• The best Christmas gifts for golfers

• Sergio Garcia takes swipe at PGA Tour

He is reported to have paid the required 10% of his $50,000 bond.

State law defines the felony as premeditated “crime committed with the intent to kill in which the suspect mutilates, disfigures, disables, or destroys someone’s tongue, eye, lip, nose, limb or another body part”.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - amateur news

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course closed due to frost? This is why
End in sight for controversial golf course saga
Tiger Woods reveals his go-to on-course snack
Blow for PGA Tour in LIV Golf court battle
Charlie Woods reveals Tiger forgot key item while caddying

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
See all videos right arrow