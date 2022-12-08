search
Golf News

Tiger Woods drops massive retirement hint

By Jamie Hall02 December, 2022
Tiger Woods PGA Tour LIV Golf Golf Channel
Tiger Woods suggested he could be nearing retirement as he dropped a huge hint over his future.

The 15-time major winner is hosting the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week, and joined spent some time with Golf Channel’s broadcast of the event.

Following the devastating car crash last year which left him with serious leg injuries, Woods admitted his body is “not what it used to be”. He is not playing in this event due to a bout of plantar fasciitis he revealed was caused by his ongoing injury problems.

Woods admitted he may not have long left as a professional. Instead, he is focused on leaving a legacy for future generations of PGA Tour stars.

"I realise myself I am not going to be a player for much longer,” he said. “But I think it's more important that we recognise the past and build a better future.

"How do you do that? Obviously us coming collectively together just like Jack [Nicklaus] and Arnold [Palmer] and Gary [Player] did back in the day.

"That's what we are trying to do now. We are trying to leave the product better than what we came in here with."

Earlier this week Woods, along with Rory McIlroy, held another high-level meeting to discuss how the tour can combat LIV Golf.

As well as top players, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was in attendance.

