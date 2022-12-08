Jon Rahm: PGA Tour stars should be “thankful” for LIV Golf

Jon Rahm may have gone all in with the PGA Tour – but he claimed the game’s top players should be “thankful” for LIV Golf.

Previously linked with a move to the Saudi-funded rebel series, Rahm has fully committed to the PGA Tour.

However, he still feels there is reason to be grateful for LIV, in no small part due to the sweeping changes introduced on the PGA Tour as a result of the threat posed by the breakaway circuit.

“I think on this side of things we should be thankful that LIV happened,” he said. “I don't know if those changes would have happened if LIV wasn't in the picture. So to an extent, yeah, we should be thankful.”

PGA Tour stars will benefit from a series of “elevated” events from this season, which include increased prize pots and will feature the top players going head to head more often.

Despite the animosity dominating men’s professional golf, Rahm believes there is potential for the two factions to coexist.

But in order for that truce to happen, the Spaniard sees the need for the legal wrangling to end.

"Like I said, on this side a lot of the changes we owe to the appearance of LIV,” he added. “I don't think it's a bad thing.

“I just hope the negative, let's say, feel that this whole thing has, right, the animosity goes away. I don't think there needs to be a lawsuit, I don't think each side needs to be saying anything negative about each other. If you want to try to coexist, coexist."