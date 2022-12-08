LIV Golf confirms capture of top tour venues

LIV Golf has confirmed three more events for its 2023 season – including one held at former Ryder Cup venue and European Tour mainstay Valderrama.

The Spanish layout, regularly hailed as one of Europe’s finest, hosted the Andalucia Masters on the DP World Tour just a month ago. For decades it has been a regular stop on the circuit and was the venue for the 1997 Ryder Cup.

As part of the same announcement LIV has also confirmed reports an event will be held at Mayakoba in Mexico, which has already hosted a PGA Tour event this season.

It will also visit Singapore amid an expansion of its calendar from eight to 14 events next year.

“LIV Golf is truly a global league dedicated to expanding the sport throughout the world, and these destinations for the league’s 2023 launch showcase our commitment to tournament play at the highest level,” said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

“These venues have played host to signature moments in golf, and we’re excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world’s best courses.”

Valderrama has signed a five-year commitment to feature on the LIV Series and will be the first former Ryder Cup venue to host an event on the Saudi-funded tour.

“Real Club Valderrama has a rich history of hosting extraordinary golf tournaments, and we are excited to initiate this new partnership with LIV Golf,” said Javier Reviriego, Valderrama’s chief executive.

“The quality of players that will compete at Valderrama will no doubt attract many European fans that are eager to see some of the best golfers in the world. We will ensure that the golf course is presented in top condition and that it represents a true challenge, where precision and strategy will play a key role. There is no doubt that the five LIV Golf events that we will be hosting in the coming years will further position Andalucía as one of the top golf destinations in the world.”