Report: LIV Golf to visit “multiple” PGA Tour courses in 2023

By Jamie Hall30 November, 2022
LIV Golf will visit several courses which have hosted PGA Tour events next year, according to reports in the US.

Golf Channel reports it has seen a schedule for the 2023 season which shows “multiple” past tour venues are set to host the Saudi-backed series.

It comes as the breakaway tour prepares to expand to 14 events, up from eight in 2022.

LIV is expected to confirm in the coming days it will begin its season on February 24 at El Camaleon in Mexico, which last month hosted the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The PGA Tour is understood to have already begun the search for a replacement venue.

Bosses at LIV have already confirmed a stop in Adelaide, Australia, in April. Arizona is also slated to feature, with the event scheduled to take place at The Gallery at Dove Mountain in Tucson, host of the WGC-Match Play in 2007 and 2008.

The Old White course at the Greenbrier, which featured on the PGA Tour from 2010 to 2019, is also on the calendar, and as previously reported, former Ryder Cup and WGC venue Valderrama will be the venue for LIV’s Spanish halt.

Like this year, Trump Doral – another former PGA Tour venue – will be the host of LIV’s season-ending team championship.

