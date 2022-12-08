search
Sergio Garcia takes swipe at PGA Tour leadership

Golf News

Sergio Garcia takes swipe at PGA Tour leadership

By Jamie Hall01 December, 2022
Sergio Garcia jumped to the defence of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, taking a swipe at the leadership of the PGA Tour in the process.

Norman has faced calls from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to step aside in recent weeks, with the former claiming peace between LIV and the PGA Tour would only be possible if the former world No.1 leaves his role.

That led to LIV stars leaping to his defence: first Open champion Cam Smith, and now former Masters winner Garcia, according to Essentially Sports.

• Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy host LIV meeting

• Rahm: PGA Tour should be "thankful" for LIV

In the process, the 42-year-old appeared to take a huge swipe at the leadership of the PGA Tour.

"Greg Norman is our CEO and we support him,” the Spaniard said.

"There are people who could have done wrong in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side."

Speaking at the Hero World Challenge earlier this week, Woods said there is an “opportunity” for a truce between professional golf’s warring factions.

• LIV Golf captures top tour venues

• Pro fires warning to PGA Tour

However, he claimed it will only be possible if Norman steps aside and both sides halt their legal proceedings against each other.

Garcia, meanwhile, has reportedly given up his DP World Tour membership after also resigning from the PGA Tour earlier this year. It means his glittering Ryder Cup career is all but over.

On Wednesday he revealed he had undergone knee surgery, but hopes to be fit in time for the expanded 2023 LIV season.

