LIV Golf: Top stars' world rankings - then and now!

LIV Golf has split the professional game like never before – and chief among the rows has been the battle for world ranking points.

Although the breakaway tour has applied to OWGR for points, it is yet to be accepted, and that means the players making the move to the Saudi-backed tour have been unable to pick up points.

Because of that, many of them have suffered a tumble down the rankings.

Former major champions, world No.1s and legends of the game are among those who have taken a hit since moving to LIV, and with no resolution in sight, they’re likely to fall further.

We’ve picked out 11 players whose rankings have taken a dent.

