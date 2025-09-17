Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Looking for the Ryder Cup tee times so you can plan your weekend’s viewing of the New York showpiece? Well you’re in the right place.

The pairings and matches will be announced as the week goes on. But luckily for you, everything we know will be updated below as soon as the information is made available.

Don’t say we’re not good to you.

Ryder Cup tee times

The pairings and results will be updated upon release. All times BST.

Until such time as we know who’s playing with whom and when, here’s some background on the format for this year’s biennial tussle between Team USA and Team Europe.

The hosts decided to kick start the competition with morning foursomes followed by four-ball in the afternoon of Friday, September 26. The same schedule will be played on Saturday, September 27, before the Ryder Cup concludes with 12 singles matches on Sunday, September 28.

It will be the third consecutive Ryder Cup to feature foursomes followed by fourball on the opening two days, and the 13th time since 1981 the format has been used.

Friday, September 26

Morning Foursomes

Match 1 – 12:10pm

Match 2 – 12:26pm

Match 3 – 12:42pm

Match 4 – 12:58pm

Session: N/A

Match: N/A

Afternoon Fourballs

Match 1 – 5:25pm

Match 2 – 5:41pm

Match 3 – 5:57pm

Match 4 – 6:13pm

Session: N/A

Match: N/A

Saturday, September 27

Morning Fourballs

Match 1 – 12:10pm

Match 2 – 12:26pm

Match 3 – 12:42pm

Match 4 – 12:58pm

Session: N/A

Match: N/A

Afternoon Foursomes

Match 1 – 5:25pm

Match 2 – 5:41pm

Match 3 – 5:57pm

Match 4 – 6:13pm

Session: N/A

Match: N/A

Sunday, September 28

Singles

Match 17 – 5.02pm

Match 18 – 5.13pm

Match 19 – 5.24pm

Match 20 – 5.35pm

Match 21 – 5.46pm

Match 22 – 5.57pm

Match 23 – 6.08pm

Match 24 – 6.19pm

Match 25 – 6.30pm

Match 26 – 6.41pm

Match 27 – 6.52pm

Match 28 – 7.03pm

How to watch 2025 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup TV schedule 2025

All times BST.

Monday, September 22

Practice Day: Sky Sports Golf, 8pm – 11pm

Tuesday, September 23

Practice Day: Sky Sports Golf, 1pm – 11pm

Wednesday, September 24

Practice Day: Sky Sports Golf, 1pm – 11pm

Thursday, September 25

Practice Day: Sky Sports Golf, 1pm – 12am

Friday, September 26

Day 1: Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event, 11:30am

Saturday September 27

Day 2: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am. Sky Sports Main Event 8pm

Sunday September 28

Day 3 Singles: Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm. Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm