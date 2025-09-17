Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Looking for the Ryder Cup tee times so you can plan your weekend’s viewing of the New York showpiece? Well you’re in the right place.
The pairings and matches will be announced as the week goes on. But luckily for you, everything we know will be updated below as soon as the information is made available.
Don’t say we’re not good to you.
Ryder Cup tee times
The pairings and results will be updated upon release. All times BST.
Until such time as we know who’s playing with whom and when, here’s some background on the format for this year’s biennial tussle between Team USA and Team Europe.
The hosts decided to kick start the competition with morning foursomes followed by four-ball in the afternoon of Friday, September 26. The same schedule will be played on Saturday, September 27, before the Ryder Cup concludes with 12 singles matches on Sunday, September 28.
It will be the third consecutive Ryder Cup to feature foursomes followed by fourball on the opening two days, and the 13th time since 1981 the format has been used.
• Ryder Cup: How does foursomes work?
• Ryder Cup: How does fourballs work?
Friday, September 26
Morning Foursomes
Match 1 – 12:10pm
Match 2 – 12:26pm
Match 3 – 12:42pm
Match 4 – 12:58pm
Session: N/A
Match: N/A
Afternoon Fourballs
Match 1 – 5:25pm
Match 2 – 5:41pm
Match 3 – 5:57pm
Match 4 – 6:13pm
Session: N/A
Match: N/A
Saturday, September 27
Morning Fourballs
Match 1 – 12:10pm
Match 2 – 12:26pm
Match 3 – 12:42pm
Match 4 – 12:58pm
Session: N/A
Match: N/A
Afternoon Foursomes
Match 1 – 5:25pm
Match 2 – 5:41pm
Match 3 – 5:57pm
Match 4 – 6:13pm
Session: N/A
Match: N/A
Sunday, September 28
Singles
Match 17 – 5.02pm
Match 18 – 5.13pm
Match 19 – 5.24pm
Match 20 – 5.35pm
Match 21 – 5.46pm
Match 22 – 5.57pm
Match 23 – 6.08pm
Match 24 – 6.19pm
Match 25 – 6.30pm
Match 26 – 6.41pm
Match 27 – 6.52pm
Match 28 – 7.03pm
• Ryder Cup: Who has the most points for Europe?
• Ryder Cup: Who has the most points for the USA?
How to watch 2025 Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup TV schedule 2025
All times BST.
Monday, September 22
Practice Day: Sky Sports Golf, 8pm – 11pm
Tuesday, September 23
Practice Day: Sky Sports Golf, 1pm – 11pm
Wednesday, September 24
Practice Day: Sky Sports Golf, 1pm – 11pm
Thursday, September 25
Practice Day: Sky Sports Golf, 1pm – 12am
Friday, September 26
Day 1: Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event, 11:30am
Saturday September 27
Day 2: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am. Sky Sports Main Event 8pm
Sunday September 28
Day 3 Singles: Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm. Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses