Talor Gooch claps back at Billy Horschel over "hypocrisy" claims

Golf News

Talor Gooch claps back at Billy Horschel over "hypocrisy" claims

By Jamie Hall07 September, 2022
talor gooch Billy Horschel BMW PGA Championship LIV Golf DP World Tour
Talor Gooch Liv Golf Bmw Pga Championship

Talor Gooch took a swipe right back at Billy Horschel as the row over LIV golfers at the BMW PGA Championship took another twist.

This week Horschel took another swipe at players jumping ship to the Saudi-backed rebel tour, suggesting they should not be in the field for this week’s Wentworth showdown.

He even went as far as calling out Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak, branding the trio “hypocrites” and claiming they had never shown any interest in the DP World Tour.

Now Gooch has responded, calling into question Horschel’s own record of supporting the European circuit.

• Billy Horschel calls out LIV Golf rebels

• Rahm rages as friend misses Wentworth spot

On Twitter, he highlighted the fact Horschel has, until now, only played six regular DP World Tour events. The other 58 have been either majors, WGCs or this year’s Genesis Scottish Open – which was co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

"I wonder how many he got [money] to play,” he added.

“He supports what’s best for his career, like all of us do.”

Another accusation thrown at Gooch and others is that they are only playing at Wentworth to pick up world ranking points, something they are currently unable to do on the LIV Series.

But when another user questioned whether Horschel and Jon Rahm had a point in making that claim, Gooch had a response for that too.

• Tour star blasts "d**k move" by LIV golfers

• PGA Tour 2023 schedule

“World ranking points and first time I’ve earned a spot into this event,” he replied.

“Super excited to play. Name a top 50 player in history who hasn’t chased world ranking points.”

Gooch, Ancer and Kokrak are in the field thanks to their position within the top 60 of the world rankings, but their presence has caused controversy.

18 LIV players were originally scheduled to play, but former world No.1 Martin Kaymer pulled out, claiming he was “not welcome”.

That followed a memo sent to players by DP World Tour chiefs informing them the rebels would not be allowed to play in the pro-am, would be banned from wearing LIV clothing and would not be appearing in featured groups.

