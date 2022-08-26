search
TGL: Rory and Tiger unveil PGA Tour team event

Golf News

TGL: Rory and Tiger unveil PGA Tour team event

By Jamie Hall24 August, 2022
Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods TGL TMRW Sports
Rory Mc Ilroy Tgl

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ TMRW Sports firm has announced its first project – a tech-driven stadium golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour.

Named “TGL”, the league will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players facing off in a custom-built venue on Monday nights.

Each match will take place within a two-hour window.

• Monahan rules out Tour return for LIV rebels

• PGA Tour in bid to unseal LIV contracts

Designed to complement the existing tour schedule, there will be 15 matches followed by semi-finals and finals, with the series due to begin in January 2024.

Woods and McIlroy are already committed to taking part.

“I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fuelled future of sports,” said McIlroy.

“TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love.”

The "tech-infused" series is being backed by the PGA Tour itself, with commissioner Jay Monahan claiming it will "help attract a broader audience to our sport".

“TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future,” Woods added.

• Will Zalatoris out of Tour Championship

• LIV target "commits future" to PGA Tour

“Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports' biggest events.”

Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports chief executive, described the setting for the league as an “unmatched coliseum environment” and revealed it had been two years in the making.

“We're blending a sport with 600 years of history with technology on a grand stage, built specifically for a live, primetime competition,” he added.

