Will Zalatoris OUT of Tour Championship

Will Zalatoris has been forced out of the Tour Championship.

The 26-year-old has been diagnosed with two herniated discs in his back, a problem which also led to his withdrawal from the BMW Championship last weekend – just a week after claiming his maiden PGA Tour victory.

It has also led to him being ruled out of next month’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.

“After Will’s withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs,” his manager Allen Hobbs said in a statement.

Will Zalatoris is OUT of the Tour Championship after being diagnosed with two herniated discs.



The event will go ahead with 29 players, and Zalatoris will finish 30th in the FedEx Cup if they all complete 72 holes. — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) August 23, 2022

“Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship. He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain Love and represent the United States.

“Will would like to thank his fans, sponsors, the Tour, and his team for all of their support. He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able.”

Zalatoris’ withdrawal means the PGA Tour’s season finale will go ahead with 29 players.

Assuming they all complete 72 holes, he is guaranteed to finish 30th in the FedEx Cup and win $500,000.



However, with the winner earning $18 million, Zalatoris' injury has proved very costly indeed.