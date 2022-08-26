search
Will Zalatoris OUT of Tour Championship

Golf News

Will Zalatoris OUT of Tour Championship

By Jamie Hall23 August, 2022
will zalatoris Tour Championship PGA Tour FedEx Cup Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris Tour Championship

Will Zalatoris has been forced out of the Tour Championship.

The 26-year-old has been diagnosed with two herniated discs in his back, a problem which also led to his withdrawal from the BMW Championship last weekend – just a week after claiming his maiden PGA Tour victory.

• LIV target "commits future" to PGA Tour

• Immelman: "LIV is a giant pain in my ass"

It has also led to him being ruled out of next month’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.

“After Will’s withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs,” his manager Allen Hobbs said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship. He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain Love and represent the United States.

“Will would like to thank his fans, sponsors, the Tour, and his team for all of their support. He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able.”

• Major winner warns LPGA against LIV link

• Poulter ripped over DP World Tour claims

Zalatoris’ withdrawal means the PGA Tour’s season finale will go ahead with 29 players.

Assuming they all complete 72 holes, he is guaranteed to finish 30th in the FedEx Cup and win $500,000.

However, with the winner earning $18 million, Zalatoris' injury has proved very costly indeed.

