search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsIan Poulter slated over DP World Tour claims

Golf News

Ian Poulter slated over DP World Tour claims

By Jamie Hall22 August, 2022
Ian Poulter DP World Tour LIV Golf D+D Real Czech Masters
Ian Poulter Twitter

On Monday morning Ian Poulter revealed his latest beef with the DP World Tour, claiming bosses had denied him access to highlights from the D+D Real Czech Masters.

The former Ryder Cup legend, now one of LIV Golf’s lineup, said he was being “restricted” by the tour and claimed he was being “treated very differently” to other players.

“I thought I was still a member of the DP World Tour but I guess they have other ideas,” he said.

• LIV Golf set to announce 7 new signings

• McIlroy and Woods plan stadium showdowns

“Well actually I am but I’m being treated very differently to a member.”

Naturally, social media had to have its say on the latest saga – and sympathy was in short supply.

Check out some of the replies below...

The DP World Tour itself also moved to shoot down Poulter’s claims, insisting that his participation in events does not entitle him to special treatment.

• Pat Perez reveals why he quit LIV lawsuit

• Tributes paid to Open champ Weiskopf

He attracted significant criticism, along with fellow rebels Adrian Otaegui, Branden Grace and Justin Harding, for taking the DP World Tour to court to win a temporary injunction allowing them to play in the Genesis Scottish Open last month. The quartet had been banned as the tournament was co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Former Ryder Cup star Barry Lane accused Poulter of “trying to destroy” the tour, while he was twice booed on the first tee at the 150th Open at St Andrews.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ian Poulter

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - D+D Real Czech Masters

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field
Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"
Scottie Scheffler explains bizarre "butt crack" injury
Rory McIlroy responds to Cam Smith rift rumours
"Hypocrites”: Lee Westwood rips PGA Tour stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow