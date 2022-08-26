Ian Poulter slated over DP World Tour claims

On Monday morning Ian Poulter revealed his latest beef with the DP World Tour, claiming bosses had denied him access to highlights from the D+D Real Czech Masters.

The former Ryder Cup legend, now one of LIV Golf’s lineup, said he was being “restricted” by the tour and claimed he was being “treated very differently” to other players.

“I thought I was still a member of the DP World Tour but I guess they have other ideas,” he said.

“Well actually I am but I’m being treated very differently to a member.”

Naturally, social media had to have its say on the latest saga – and sympathy was in short supply.

Check out some of the replies below...

Oh shut up Ian — Owen L. Edwards (@OwenOLE) August 21, 2022

Such an unnecessary comment Ian. I volunteer for the DP World Tour. Pay my own expenses for accommodation and travel costs to ensure each event runs as smoothly as possible. The production team of each event do a fantastic job on covering and promoting. No need for this. — Iain Williams (@IainWilliams66) August 21, 2022

Absolutely mental how pathetic you’ve become over the last few months since switching your allegiance to your Saudi overlords…. Shame that such a once positive legacy is being quickly eroded

Better start looking at the restrictions placed on people in Saudi Arabia before commenting on the restrictions you are facing. — cmcdmjb (@cmcdmjb) August 21, 2022

Ian, you are no longer welcome. Stop using loopholes to play. LIV is your chosen home, go live there please and leave us with good memories and not stain those as well. — Dermot Keelan (@dermot_keelan) August 22, 2022

Genuinely had no idea he was playing so top work @DPWorldTour 👏 https://t.co/r9Wa5KyaVo — ByTheMinute Golf (@ByTheMinGolf) August 22, 2022

The DP World Tour itself also moved to shoot down Poulter’s claims, insisting that his participation in events does not entitle him to special treatment.

He attracted significant criticism, along with fellow rebels Adrian Otaegui, Branden Grace and Justin Harding, for taking the DP World Tour to court to win a temporary injunction allowing them to play in the Genesis Scottish Open last month. The quartet had been banned as the tournament was co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Former Ryder Cup star Barry Lane accused Poulter of “trying to destroy” the tour, while he was twice booed on the first tee at the 150th Open at St Andrews.