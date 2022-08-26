Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy bid to launch stadium golf venture

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are fronting a new venture designed to get golf’s biggest stars facing off in stadiums, according to reports.

Golfweek has reported that a series of events will be held in partnership with the PGA Tour, and more details could be announced by commissioner Jay Monahan this week.

Each one-day contest would be designed to complement the existing PGA Tour schedule and could be launched in 2024. The period between January and March is seen as the most likely window for it to take place.

The face-offs will be centred around technology and will take place in front of a live audience.

McIlroy has already offered his opinion that the game’s biggest stars need to compete directly against each other more often.

Plans were aired at last week’s meeting ahead of the BMW Championship, where the threat posed by LIV Golf was also a topic of conversation.

Fellow stars are reported to have responded positively to the suggestion, which has been mooted as an opportunity for players to build equity and will benefit from private funding as well as deals with sponsors and partners.

Woods and McIlroy are said to have been working closely on the project for the last two years, and the pair have reportedly won Monahan’s backing.