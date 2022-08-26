search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods and Rory McIlroy bid to launch stadium golf venture

Golf News

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy bid to launch stadium golf venture

By Jamie Hall22 August, 2022
Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy LIV Golf PGA Tour Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods Rory Mc Ilroy Liv

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are fronting a new venture designed to get golf’s biggest stars facing off in stadiums, according to reports.

Golfweek has reported that a series of events will be held in partnership with the PGA Tour, and more details could be announced by commissioner Jay Monahan this week.

• Pat Perez reveals why he quit LIV lawsuit

• Woods and McIlroy plan PGA Tour shakeup

Each one-day contest would be designed to complement the existing PGA Tour schedule and could be launched in 2024. The period between January and March is seen as the most likely window for it to take place.

The face-offs will be centred around technology and will take place in front of a live audience.

McIlroy has already offered his opinion that the game’s biggest stars need to compete directly against each other more often.

Plans were aired at last week’s meeting ahead of the BMW Championship, where the threat posed by LIV Golf was also a topic of conversation.

• Tributes paid to Open champ Weiskopf

• REVEALED: The small print in a LIV contract

Fellow stars are reported to have responded positively to the suggestion, which has been mooted as an opportunity for players to build equity and will benefit from private funding as well as deals with sponsors and partners.

Woods and McIlroy are said to have been working closely on the project for the last two years, and the pair have reportedly won Monahan’s backing.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Jay Monahan

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field
Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"
Scottie Scheffler explains bizarre "butt crack" injury
Rory McIlroy responds to Cam Smith rift rumours
"Hypocrites”: Lee Westwood rips PGA Tour stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow