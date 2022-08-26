Pat Perez reveals why he pulled out of PGA Tour lawsuit

LIV Golf’s Pat Perez has opened up on why he pulled out of a lawsuit against the PGA Tour, admitting he “didn’t think it through”.

Perez, who signed a deal with the Saudi-backed breakaway tour earlier this year, was one of 11 players initially named on court documents.

However, after Carlos Ortiz removed his name last week, the 46-year-old has followed suit.

• Woods and McIlroy plan PGA Tour shakeup



• Tributes paid to Open champ Weiskopf

"I didn’t really think it through," Perez told SI. "I did it to back our guys.

"I have no ill feelings toward the PGA Tour or any of the players.

“I’m a LIV guy 100 percent. I'm going to play for them. But I don’t feel any need to go after the PGA Tour.

“They gave me a wonderful opportunity for 21 years. I've got nothing against them, no hard feelings toward anybody. I earned everything I got out there, don’t get me wrong.

"I chose to leave and I’m not looking to come back. I’d like to maybe play the Champions tour one day if that can work out and that’s why I have not given up my membership.

• REVEALED: The small print in a LIV contract



• Norman: Ranking "compromised" without LIV

“But there is no benefit to doing this [the lawsuit]. I have an unbelievable deal with LIV and I’m behind them 100%."

The LIV players who have continued with the lawsuit have already been dealt a blow, with Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford’s bid to be allowed to take part in the FedEx Cup playoffs thrown out.