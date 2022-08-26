search
HomeGolf NewsGreg Norman: World ranking "severely compromised" without LIV

Golf News

Greg Norman: World ranking “severely compromised” without LIV

By Jamie Hall18 August, 2022
Greg Norman LIV Golf OWGR World Rankings
Greg Norman Liv Owgr

The official world golf ranking would be “severely compromised” if LIV Golf is not recognised, Greg Norman has claimed.

In a letter sent to players and obtained by ESPN, the LIV commissioner claimed the Saudi-backed rebel tour should be sanctioned by OWGR "by any fair, objective and impartial review".

He added the breakaway tour’s addition to the rankings is "necessary for the integrity, accuracy and fairness" of the system.

• Lawyer explains why Reed won't win lawsuit

• FJ reveals expanded shoe range for A/W '22

LIV submitted an application to OWGR earlier this year, and the issue was discussed during the Open at St Andrews in July.

"Without LIV's inclusion, the integrity and accuracy of the rankings themselves are severely compromised," Norman wrote.

"We trust the members of the governing board of OWGR will understand and appreciate this key consideration, and that they will treat this development with the respect it deserves and consistent with their responsibilities as directors of the Official World Golf Rankings and the duties that attend those directorships."

The OWGR board includes PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan, who has suspended every member to take part in the breakaway series so far, and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

R&A boss Martin Slumbers and USGA head Mike Whan are also on the board. Both have hinted qualification criteria for the Open and US Open could change to make it harder for the LIV rebels to take part.

• Your chance to win a lesson with Rory McIlroy!

• REVIEW: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges

No points have been awarded for the three LIV events played so far.

However, with a number of major champions on the roster, Norman claimed the strength of field ranking would have been higher than corresponding events held on the mainstream tours.

"The proportion of leading players in the world competing on the LIV Series means that, despite smaller fields than some existing tour events and those that took place opposite the LIV Invitational events, the [strength of field] remains highly competitive and among the top few in the industry,” he added.

