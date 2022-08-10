REVIEW: Does the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedge help you hit "all the shots"?

TaylorMade has just released its brand new Hi-Toe 3 wedges, which it claims will help you hit "all the shots".



A pretty big claim and one I was keen to put to the test.



After all, you need to have total confidence in your scoring clubs. It's critical you have trust and conviction that they'll perform exactly the way they're meant to.



One of the biggest things TaylorMade has focused on with the Hi-Toe 3 is versatility and it’s hard to fault it. They are are fantastic around the greens.



Whether it's flop shots over bunkers, tight lies from just off the green, getting out of pot bunkers or out of deep rough, you can open and close the club face and play any shot you like. It really is so versatile.



So, that's an excellent start.



Now, this Hi-Toe design may look a bit different because of its shape and aesthetics compared to a traditional wedge. However, that's also what makes it so versatile.



The latest Hi-Toe wedge has the same Micro Ribbed grooves we first saw in the MG3 wedges. This is a fantastic addition to the Hi-Toe wedges, adding texture to the face, increasing spin and performance on partial shots around the green. The difference you see on the spin and control is honestly superb.



The four-way cambered wide sole allows you to open the face while keep that leading edge tight to the ground, allowing you to play flop shots and get underneath the ball with ease.

Trailing edge relief delivers yet more of that versatility on different shots - another huge plus - whilst the large ZTP RAW Grooves have been engineered for optimal spin in a variety of conditions.



Then there's the RAW face, which is designed to rust over time for even more spin.

Another thing I really liked is the introduction of full-length scoring lines on wedges of 54°. These are the grooves which run from the heel all the way across to the toe, giving you that classic full face of grooves.



The reason this has been introduced into the 54° wedge is because it is the most commonly-used loft by golfers, which will allow you to be more versatile and have more spin.



With lofts starting from 50°, and with standard bounces on all lofts and low and high bounce options in 58° and 60°, there is a wedge that will help unlock your creativity around the greens.

If you’re looking for versatility, spin and control around the greens, the new Hi-Toe 3 from TaylorMade has you covered. I highly recommend you give it a go.



RRP £139