The newly installed chief executive of the DP World Tour has backed Rory McIlroy to help bring an end to golf’s civil war.

Guy Kinnings, who replaced Keith Pelley at the beginning of April, believes McIlroy’s return to the PGA Tour Policy Board is a move that can ‘shape the game’.

It was revealed that the Northern Irishman will move back into a position of power in America, after resigning from his player director role in November.

“I would welcome it wholeheartedly,” Kinnings told the Guardian, of a McIlroy boardroom return. “It would be an incredibly positive move for the PGA Tour to take but it would be great for everyone.”

Despite shutting down a move to LIV Golf, McIlroy enjoys a positive relationship with Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

The 34-year-old is also motivated by a willingness to bring golf’s divided factions, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf, together.

It’s his knowledge, experience and connections that Kinnings is adamant golf capitalises on, as the sport continues its search for a united and global route.

“He takes an interest in so many aspects of the sport,” he added. “You think you know what is going on in the game and then you listen to Rory and say: ‘Wow, he has put that so well.’”

“You want to have people who are ready to apply that kind of knowledge, experience and thinking. He is very well connected with people at the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour – we rely on him hugely – and also the PIF.

“He is the right person with those connections [and] would be a huge asset.”

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour strengthened its alliance in 2022 in a move that was a significant boost to a global pathway in golf.

But as tensions continue to fester between the circuits and the breakaway LIV tour, Kinnings says the opportunity to have McIlroy – and European representation – on the board is vital.

“I see this as an amazing opportunity,” he added. “We truly have that, with the right people and voices to help shape it. Tiger [Woods] is involved, I am delighted Rory is looking at this. These are the people who should be helping to shape the game they have given so much to.

“I think it needs to be addressed and it needs to be addressed quickly. You need the right people round the table, giving it thought because this is complicated.”

“I was always delighted to have European representation. I think it is far better to have a global view and Rory truly has that.

“It is such an important time, and he is passionate about reaching this solution that we all agree is in the best interests of the sport globally.

“Personally, and on behalf of this tour, I would be delighted if he was back playing a very significant role in the important discussions that are ongoing.”

