Tiger Woods is in line for a staggering nine-figure windfall for remaining loyal to the PGA Tour.

The players who stayed put on the US circuit and chose not to join LIV Golf are about to find out how much equity they will receive in a newly-created commercial entity named PGA Tour Enterprises.

It was announced back in January that the PGA Tour had reached a $3 billion deal with Strategic Sports Group – an investment consortium led by Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group.

And part of that agreement gives 193 eligible players the opportunity to hold an initial $930m in equity in the tour. That equity will be divvied up based primarily on a ‘Career Points’ metric, marking achievements on the Tour.

‘Group One’ will split $750million between the top 36 stars, with the PGA Tour wanting to keep the breakdown strictly confidential. However, it has emerged from the Telegraph that Woods could receive up to $100m in equity in the landmark deal.

The next biggest beneficiary Rory McIlroy would be in line for around $50m, with top US stars Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth set for around $30m equity from the new payment structure.

“By making PGA Tour members owners of their league, we strengthen the collective investment of our players in the success of the PGA Tour,” Monahan said in January.

Factors that equate the levels of equity are also determined by the Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP). Woods has already earned $35m from the program, which rewards those who boost engagement and exposure to the circuit.

It must be stressed that the PGA Tour recipients will not receive upfront fees, as would have been the case had they accepted the overtures of the breakaway LIV league.

The equity each player receives is similar to a stake in a company and is granted over a specific amount of time, rather than being cashed in straight away.

