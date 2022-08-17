search
FootJoy reveals expanded shoe range for A/W 2022

Gear

FootJoy reveals expanded shoe range for A/W 2022

By James Tait16 August, 2022
FootJoy FootJoy AW22 New Gear Footwear Golf Shoes
New Athletic Styled Stratos Headlines Latest Additions To Fj’S 1 Footwear Range

FootJoy has introduced a range of new male and female footwear models to meet golfer’s performance and style needs for the remainder of the summer season and into the winter months.

Available in men’s and women's options, it builds on its comfort DNA featuring an all-new sculpted heel piece and moulded heel inside to provide even more comfort. 

The exterior features soft leather uppers, VersTrax+ outsole and a StratoFaom midsole, which provides soft underfoot cushioning for on and off the course comfort. 

50072 20220715 Footjoy Stratos Hamilton 44924

New to the franchise is the Flex XP, which is a great choice for golfers looking for style, breathability, traction and waterproof protection.

A flared heel piece, featuring a TPU section, elevates the shoe’s athletic look and structure, whilst a returning VersaTrax outsole gives golfers the practicality of on and off course versatility.   

• Your chance to win a lesson with Rory McIlroy!

• REVIEW: TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges

The newest addition in the Contour franchise is the Contour jogger. It has a cool 'retro' look, which features water-resistant suede uppers and a VersaTrax-inspired outsole made from recycled rubber which adds a sustainability element while delivering great grip and feel through your round. 

Created for the female golfer, FJ LINKS offers a casual trainer-style which builds on popular lifestyle fashion trends. Featuring luxurious leather uppers in a classic ‘pump’ aesthetic, it adds unmatched versatility to FJ’s female footwear offering. 

Foot Joy Flex Xp

Then there's the FJ FUEL. It has made huge strides since its introduction in January, establishing itself as one of the most popular spikeless shoes on the market.

Previously offered in largely white-based colourways, a new black option will be available to golfers, offering a darker option to thrive in the later year golf conditions.  

• Tiger Woods to meet PGA Tour stars over LIV fears

• TaylorMade doing things differently with Kalea

The new additions to the footwear range are completed by upgraded versions of FJ’s popular Boots. The Stormwalker Boot offers ultimate protection, traction and comfort in the most challenging playing conditions. 

The fur-lined feature of the women’s boot has made it one of the most popular models in the line-up, adding warmth and additional comfort. Further waterproof protection is available in the men’s Stormwalker XT where a zip-up shroud prevents water ingress through the laced area of the boot. 

The full range of shoes will be available to golfers to purchase from August 19. 

For more information, visit the FootJoy website.

