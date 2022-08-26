DP World Tour responds to Ian Poulter footage complaint

The DP World Tour has hit back at Ian Poulter after he claimed he was being “treated very differently” to other players.

Poulter made his return to the circuit at the D+D Real Czech Masters last week, and took to social media to complain he had been denied access to tournament footage.

He posted on Instagram appearing to claim he was being mistreated by the tour, which he took to court last month over the decision to bar him from the Genesis Scottish Open which was overturned.

But now DP World Tour bosses have hit back, insisting that just because the LIV Golf rebel is allowed to play, he is not entitled to special treatment.

“Based on the recent ruling by Sport Resolutions UK, Ian Poulter is permitted to play in tournaments on the DP World Tour and is at no competitive disadvantage in those appearances,” a spokesman for the tour told bunkered.co.uk.

“However, his participation is not contingent upon him receiving any off-course benefits from the DP World Tour.”

The major tours, including the DP World Tour, have broadcast agreements and do not generally permit the sharing of video footage by non-rights holders.

Poulter attracted heavy criticism for taking the tour to court along with Adrian Otaegui, Justin Harding and Branden Grace, a move which saw the quartet win a temporary injunction allowing them to play at the Renaissance Club in July.

He was booed on the first tee at the 150th Open in St Andrews, while last week former Ryder Cup star Barry Lane accused him of “trying to destroy” the DP World Tour.