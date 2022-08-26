search
Ian Poulter reveals fresh beef with DP World Tour

Golf News

Ian Poulter reveals fresh beef with DP World Tour

By Jamie Hall22 August, 2022
Ian Poulter has taken aim at the DP World Tour, claiming the circuit is preventing him from accessing his highlights from the D+D Real Czech Masters.

With no LIV Golf event to play in, the 46-year-old made a rare appearance on tour last week.

Unlike the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour has not yet made any moves to suspend players taking part in the LIV Series, other than the three events it co-sanctions with the PGA Tour.

However, it appears Poulter received a frosty reception in Prague, and he took to Instagram to complain he had been denied access to footage from the event.

• LIV Golf set to announce 7 new signings

• McIlroy and Woods plan stadium showdowns

“Really sorry that I am unable to share any good TV clips of us from the Czech Masters or any DP World Tour tournament moving forward as DP World Tour have denied us any footage that was freely available and they’d be happy to share on request in the past,” he wrote.

“We will do what we can to post content as we can. Sorry friends.

“Not that I can show you so you’ll have to take my word for it. We nearly made a hole in one on the 16th hole today (Sunday) which would have been some good content.”

“I thought I was still a member of the DP World Tour but I guess they have other ideas,” he added.

“Well actually I am but I’m being treated very differently to a member.

• Pat Perez reveals why he quit LIV lawsuit

• Tributes paid to Open champ Weiskopf

“Sorry fans – I hope we all have a resolve on this as soon as possible.”

The DP World Tour was contacted for a response to his claims.

Poulter attracted heavy criticism for taking the tour to court along with Adrian Otaegui, Justin Harding and Branden Grace, a move which saw the quartet win a temporary injunction allowing them to play in the Genesis Scottish Open.

He was booed on the first tee at the 150th Open in St Andrews, while last week former Ryder Cup star Barry Lane accused him of “trying to destroy” the DP World Tour.

