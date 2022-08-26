search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf set to announce 7 huge signings

Golf News

LIV Golf set to announce 7 huge signings

By Jamie Hall22 August, 2022
cam smith Hideki Matsuyama Cameron Tringale LIV Golf FedEx Cup
Cam Smith 150Th Open Claret Jug

Open champion Cam Smith heads a group of seven stars who will be confirmed as LIV Golf players next week, according to reports.

The recently-anointed Champion Golfer of the Year is the biggest name of the group, who will make the switch to the Saudi-backed rebel tour following the conclusion of this week’s Tour Championship.

• McIlroy and Woods plan stadium showdowns

• Pat Perez reveals why he quit LIV lawsuit

Smith’s contract with the Greg Norman-fronted venture is reported to be upwards of $100 million. He has repeatedly refused to deny claims he has signed, and revealed he is “ready to cop some heat” in an interview with Sky Sports.

He is expected to be joined by close friend and fellow Australian Marc Leishman in making his LIV debut in Boston next month.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is also widely reported to have signed a $400 million deal, while other potential movers are said to include Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.

Should the latter’s move be confirmed, it would mean the top three from the 2022 PLAYERS Championship – the PGA Tour’s flagship event – have defected. Smith won at TPC Sawgrass, while third-placed Paul Casey has already made his LIV debut.

• Woods and McIlroy plan PGA Tour shakeup

• Tributes paid to Open champ Weiskopf

All seven of the new signings are believed to have played some part in this season’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

However, it is understood that Cameron Young will not be among them. The Open runner-up has shot down reports linking him with LIV which emerged in the weeks after his success at St Andrews.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - cam smith

Related Articles - Hideki Matsuyama

Related Articles - Cameron Tringale

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field
Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"
Scottie Scheffler explains bizarre "butt crack" injury
Rory McIlroy responds to Cam Smith rift rumours
"Hypocrites”: Lee Westwood rips PGA Tour stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow