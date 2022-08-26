LIV Golf set to announce 7 huge signings

Open champion Cam Smith heads a group of seven stars who will be confirmed as LIV Golf players next week, according to reports.

The recently-anointed Champion Golfer of the Year is the biggest name of the group, who will make the switch to the Saudi-backed rebel tour following the conclusion of this week’s Tour Championship.

Smith’s contract with the Greg Norman-fronted venture is reported to be upwards of $100 million. He has repeatedly refused to deny claims he has signed, and revealed he is “ready to cop some heat” in an interview with Sky Sports.

He is expected to be joined by close friend and fellow Australian Marc Leishman in making his LIV debut in Boston next month.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is also widely reported to have signed a $400 million deal, while other potential movers are said to include Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.

Should the latter’s move be confirmed, it would mean the top three from the 2022 PLAYERS Championship – the PGA Tour’s flagship event – have defected. Smith won at TPC Sawgrass, while third-placed Paul Casey has already made his LIV debut.

All seven of the new signings are believed to have played some part in this season’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

However, it is understood that Cameron Young will not be among them. The Open runner-up has shot down reports linking him with LIV which emerged in the weeks after his success at St Andrews.