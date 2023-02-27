It’s time to head to Florida for the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.

If you were watching the Genesis Invitational, which you really should have been, then you’ll have heard about players looking forward to the Florida swing, and that gets underway this week.

The Honda Classic is the first of four consecutive PGA Tour events held in the Sunshine state and it's a trip to PGA National, a venue with plenty water in play for this week's competitors.

This week, it's not an elevated event, and the standout players in the field include Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im and the defending champion Sepp Straka.

Last year, Straka fired a final round of 66 to beat Shane Lowry by a shot, making him the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour. Also playing this week are both Ryder Cup captains, Luke Donald and Zach Johnson.

Honda have sponsored this event since the 1980s, however this is set to be the final year the car manufacturer sponsors the week, ending the longest running sponsorship on the PGA Tour.

Let's take a look at the details ahead of the week.

The Honda Classic details

Course: PGA National, Florida

Course stats: 7,125 yards, par 70

Defending champion: Sepp Straka

Purse: $8,400,000

Winner’s share: $1,512,000

The Honda Classic betting tips

Here's who the bookies expect to be at the top of the leader board this week...

Sungjae Im 9/1

Shane Lowry 14/1

Aaron Wise 25/1

Min Woo Lee 25/1

Alex Noren 25/1

Chris Kirk 28/1

Matt Kuchar 28/1

Denny McCarthy 30/1

Billy Horschel 30/1

Thomas Detry 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Min Woo Lee

A golf course with loads of water about that is usually exposed to the elements calls for solid ball striking, and the 24-year-old has that in spades. The Aussie has been in promising form and will be looking to continue that in a PGA Tour field missing some of the star power we've had in recent weeks.

The Honda Classic how to watch

Here's how UK viewers can tune in this week...

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm

Friday: Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm

