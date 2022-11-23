search
Longest-running sponsorship on PGA Tour to end

Golf News

Longest-running sponsorship on PGA Tour to end

By Jamie Hall18 November, 2022
Honda Classic PGA Tour Tour News
The longest-running sponsorship deal on the PGA Tour will come to an end after 2023, it has been confirmed.

Honda has lent its name to the Honda Classic for the last 42 years, longer than any other current sponsor on the circuit.

But according to Golfweek, the Japanese car manufacturer has opted not to renew its agreement with the tour.

“We’re so appreciative of 42 years of title sponsorship,” tournament director Andrew George told the site.

“You look at the impact they made, $60 million plus to charity and helped us grow this to 200,000-plus on-site each year. Collectively as a community we own them a huge thank you.

“We’re going to get right to work on solidifying a place for 2024. We’re not going to be without title, without an event going forward. The moment is going to continue.”

Meanwhile, Honda released a statement revealing it had “achieved” its goal of becoming a household name in the US, and that it was ending its sponsorship as its marketing strategy has “evolved”.

“Now, as our marketing mix has evolved, Honda is focused on other tools to introduce our brand to consumers and to create the kind of customer experience that will contribute to their lifetime owner loyalty,” the firm added.

