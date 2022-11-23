Gareth Bale finds way round Wales World Cup golf ban

Wales coach Robert Page may have imposed a ban on his players from playing golf during their World Cup campaign – but Gareth Bale has found a way round it.

The golf-mad forward has flown a simulator out to the team hotel in Qatar, according to teammate Mark Harris, despite the ban.

Bale, who plays off a single-figure handicap, has added it to the entertainment offering for the squad which already included table tennis and pool.

“We've just been in the swimming pool, playing table tennis, pool and golf,” Harris told the Express when asked what the team had been up to in their down time.

“Team spirit is great anyway but games like that help you. Gareth's very good at the golf. I think most of us have had a swing and we had a go after training as we had some spare time.

“It is great fun and competitive. It is a bit of a laugh but you want to win. It's just been nearest to pin at the minute but I'm sure some lads will play an actual course soon. You can pick a nine-hole or an 18-hole course.”

Last week Page revealed his players – including R&A ambassador Bale – would not be permitted to play due to the “relentless” schedule which will see them play Iran, England and the USA in the group stages.

“There’s no golf. We’re out there to do a job,” he said.

“In the past I may get Gareth, Kieffer Moore or Aaron Ramsey come up to me and say, ‘what’s the plan for tomorrow afternoon? Are there meetings?

“I’d say ‘no, there’s not meetings so if you want nine holes then go and play.

“But that is when you have a week building up to a double-header. Out there we won’t have enough time.

“Every four days there’s a game. It's relentless.”