Xander Schauffele opens up on LIV Golf rumours

Xander Schauffele has firmly put to bed any rumours he and Patrick Cantlay are nearing a switch to LIV Golf.

Last week reports emerged suggesting the pair were on the brink of signing deals with the Saudi-backed circuit, suggestions which were just as quickly shot down by Brian Wacker of the New York Post.

Now, on the No Laying Up podcast, Schauffele has revealed he has “no idea” how he and Cantlay came to be linked with LIV.

"I found out in a funny way, I pretty much just received messages from my friends,” he said.

"Some of my friends just believed I would tell them if I was leaving the PGA Tour, and my other friends kind of texted me in disbelief thinking it was true. I was like ‘come on’.

"I had to weather that storm of all the social media news that I don't really get on my phone.

"I had to end up Googling what was going on, there were these articles saying that Pat and I are leaving.

"I pretty much just told everyone what I'm telling you, I haven't talked to anybody. I was pretty much minding my own business in Vegas and then this whole thing blew up.

"Why it blew up and how it blew up I have no idea, probably similar to the first time around, just random rumours that catch wind and it just blows up in your face."

LIV bosses are understood to be targeting a number of top players ahead of the 2023 season, with the aim of having seven new signings in place by New Year.

