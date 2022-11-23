search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsXander Schauffele opens up on LIV Golf rumours

Golf News

Xander Schauffele opens up on LIV Golf rumours

By Jamie Hall17 November, 2022
Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay LIV Golf PGA Tour
Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay Liv Golf

Xander Schauffele has firmly put to bed any rumours he and Patrick Cantlay are nearing a switch to LIV Golf.

Last week reports emerged suggesting the pair were on the brink of signing deals with the Saudi-backed circuit, suggestions which were just as quickly shot down by Brian Wacker of the New York Post.

Now, on the No Laying Up podcast, Schauffele has revealed he has “no idea” how he and Cantlay came to be linked with LIV.

• Davis Love III gives verdict on LIV peace talks

• Five-time tour winner reveals Greg Norman "spat"

"I found out in a funny way, I pretty much just received messages from my friends,” he said.

"Some of my friends just believed I would tell them if I was leaving the PGA Tour, and my other friends kind of texted me in disbelief thinking it was true. I was like ‘come on’.

"I had to weather that storm of all the social media news that I don't really get on my phone.

"I had to end up Googling what was going on, there were these articles saying that Pat and I are leaving.

"I pretty much just told everyone what I'm telling you, I haven't talked to anybody. I was pretty much minding my own business in Vegas and then this whole thing blew up.

• Historic links "disappearing" due to climate change

• Every player to qualify from DP World Tour Q-school

"Why it blew up and how it blew up I have no idea, probably similar to the first time around, just random rumours that catch wind and it just blows up in your face."

LIV bosses are understood to be targeting a number of top players ahead of the 2023 season, with the aim of having seven new signings in place by New Year.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Xander Schauffele

Related Articles - Patrick Cantlay

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods OUT of Hero World Challenge through injury
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas join Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy golf league
“WTF is this s**t!” Pro rages at world rankings
Sandy Jones: Former PGA chief exec passes away
Teams revealed for Ryder Cup warm-up

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
See all videos right arrow