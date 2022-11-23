Five-time PGA Tour winner reveals “spat” with Greg Norman

On-course reporter and five-time PGA Tour winner Roger Maltbie revealed it’s unlikely he will be snapped up by LIV Golf because of a previous “spat” with Greg Norman.

Last week it was revealed the 71-year-old will no longer be part of NBC’s coverage, with the broadcaster shaking up its team for 2023.

Maltbie appeared on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio to discuss his career and what he plans to do next.

But unlike fellow broadcaster David Feherty, it will probably not involve a move to the Saudi-backed series.

"I guess at this age, at 71, you never say never, but that would shock me beyond belief," he said when asked why he wouldn’t get the call.

"Greg Norman and I had sort of a spat you might call it years back, and I doubt that I would get a call from LIV, let’s put it that way."

Despite his history with the LIV CEO, Maltbie said he would have no issue with working for the upstart league – despite his “hurt feelings” at the way his time with NBC ended.

"There's hurt feelings and there's also a lot of gratitude."



The golf world is still reacting to the news that Roger Maltbie's time with NBC Sports is ending. Maltbie himself reacts with Gary & Drew on McCord & Stoltz. Hear the full interview on the SXM App.@thesleezymanpic.twitter.com/BPQd78kdMi — SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) November 15, 2022

"This LIV thing, it’s kind of crazy,” he said.

“There’s so much hypocrisy involved in it.

"I don’t begrudge any player that accepted that money or decided to do that. That’s still a decision that is 1,000% their right. I don’t like the idea that they think they could do that and play the PGA Tour. I don’t follow that, but I’m not upset with it.

"There are people that have this moral outrage about accepting money from the Saudi Investment Fund and it’s like, really? All the business that our government does with Saudi Arabia, and the largest corporations in America, so many of them do some business with the Saudis.

“Why all of a sudden are golfers the moral compass of the world? I don’t understand that. So I have no problem with those guys taking that money."