search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHistoric links “disappearing” due to climate change

Golf News

Historic links “disappearing” due to climate change

By Jamie Hall17 November, 2022
Montrose Golf Links climate change The Bunkered Podcast Golf In Scotland
Montrose Golf Links Coastal Erosion

One of the world’s oldest golf courses is “disappearing” due to coastal erosion caused by climate change.

Montrose Golf Links, the fifth oldest in the world, is facing down the effects of rising sea levels and increasing storms, its former chairman told STV’s Scotland Tonight.

Club officials say the coastline is being washed away at three times the rate it was 50 years ago – and is happening quicker.

“We lost a metre in the 1970s and 80s,” said John Adams, the former chairman.

• Every player to qualify from DP World Tour Q-school

• OWGR, PGA Tour, DP World Tour sued

“We’re now looking at two or three metres a year, it just keeps going.”

Adams, who works with the Dynamic Coast group which assesses the impact of climate change in Scotland, hit out at what he perceives as a lack of investment in the problem from Angus Council and the Scottish Government.

“This is the most examined coastline in Scotland,” he added.

“But nothing has been done. There’s been no cash spent other than moving the rocks from one point to another.

“We’re about to spend £250,000 on a project, but it’s not big enough. We need to really, really invest and just get on with something.

• The best par-3s on the Open rota

• Jon Rahm slates "laughable" OWGR changes

“Rock armour can fix it in a heartbeat. Or we can go sustainable and put something offshore to stop the waves from hitting the beach, which would be my preference.

“It would give us an island offshore where you can have bird life, and we can use the spoil from the Montrose Port Authority to re-charge it.”

Angus Council said the authority had been “working closely with the club for a considerable number of years” and said various methods have been put in place along the coastline near the course.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government said it was working with the council to develop a plan for Montrose Bay.

Last week a climate change expert warned afternoon tee times in the US and Europe could be banned if it continues on its current trajectory.

GEO Foundation executive director Jonathan Smith made the stark warning during an appearance on The bunkered Podcast.

To listen to the episode in full, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Montrose Golf Links

Related Articles - climate change

Related Articles - The Bunkered Podcast

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods OUT of Hero World Challenge through injury
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas join Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy golf league
“WTF is this s**t!” Pro rages at world rankings
Sandy Jones: Former PGA chief exec passes away
Teams revealed for Ryder Cup warm-up

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
See all videos right arrow