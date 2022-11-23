Historic links “disappearing” due to climate change

One of the world’s oldest golf courses is “disappearing” due to coastal erosion caused by climate change.

Montrose Golf Links, the fifth oldest in the world, is facing down the effects of rising sea levels and increasing storms, its former chairman told STV’s Scotland Tonight.

Club officials say the coastline is being washed away at three times the rate it was 50 years ago – and is happening quicker.

“We lost a metre in the 1970s and 80s,” said John Adams, the former chairman.

• Every player to qualify from DP World Tour Q-school



• OWGR, PGA Tour, DP World Tour sued



“We’re now looking at two or three metres a year, it just keeps going.”

Adams, who works with the Dynamic Coast group which assesses the impact of climate change in Scotland, hit out at what he perceives as a lack of investment in the problem from Angus Council and the Scottish Government.

“This is the most examined coastline in Scotland,” he added.

“But nothing has been done. There’s been no cash spent other than moving the rocks from one point to another.

“We’re about to spend £250,000 on a project, but it’s not big enough. We need to really, really invest and just get on with something.

• The best par-3s on the Open rota

• Jon Rahm slates "laughable" OWGR changes



“Rock armour can fix it in a heartbeat. Or we can go sustainable and put something offshore to stop the waves from hitting the beach, which would be my preference.

“It would give us an island offshore where you can have bird life, and we can use the spoil from the Montrose Port Authority to re-charge it.”

Angus Council said the authority had been “working closely with the club for a considerable number of years” and said various methods have been put in place along the coastline near the course.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government said it was working with the council to develop a plan for Montrose Bay.

Last week a climate change expert warned afternoon tee times in the US and Europe could be banned if it continues on its current trajectory.

GEO Foundation executive director Jonathan Smith made the stark warning during an appearance on The bunkered Podcast.

To listen to the episode in full, click here.

